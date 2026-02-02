Previous
Puzzle in the Making by dailypix
Puzzle in the Making

I’ve had this puzzle from my birthday last year. We recently started working on it. Just a couple pieces put together. It’s a bit of a challenge when you haven’t worked on a puzzle for awhile. I plan on framing this one when it’s completed.
2nd February 2026 2nd Feb 26

