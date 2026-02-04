Sign up
Photo 641
Daffodils
Since we don't have any growing in our yard because it's still winter, I thought grocery store daffodils would have to do. They are so bright and cheerful.
4th February 2026
4th Feb 26
2
0
Susan Klassen
ace
@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
660
photos
36
followers
69
following
175% complete
634
635
636
637
638
639
640
641
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
2024-2026
Tags
daffodils
eDorre
ace
Cheery and made me smile
February 5th, 2026
Diana
ace
Gorgeous daffs!
February 5th, 2026
