Daffodils by dailypix
Photo 641

Daffodils

Since we don’t have any growing in our yard because it’s still winter, I thought grocery store daffodils would have to do. They are so bright and cheerful.
4th February 2026 4th Feb 26

Susan Klassen

@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
Cheery and made me smile
February 5th, 2026  
Gorgeous daffs!
February 5th, 2026  
