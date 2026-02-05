Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 642
Finishing some Landscaping
Since it’s been quite mild out and there’s no snow we decided to place the last of the landscape bricks around this perennial shrub. So it’s ready for spring. We had purchased several last year specifically for adding to the yard.
5th February 2026
5th Feb 26
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Susan Klassen
ace
@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
662
photos
36
followers
69
following
176% complete
View this month »
636
637
638
639
640
641
642
643
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
2024-2026
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close