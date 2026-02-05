Previous
Finishing some Landscaping by dailypix
Photo 642

Finishing some Landscaping

Since it’s been quite mild out and there’s no snow we decided to place the last of the landscape bricks around this perennial shrub. So it’s ready for spring. We had purchased several last year specifically for adding to the yard.
5th February 2026 5th Feb 26

Susan Klassen

@dailypix
