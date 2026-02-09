Previous
Empty by dailypix
Photo 646

Empty

This sunflower head is fully empty it has served the birds well. We had another sunflower head available for them too. And some other bird seed off and on.
9th February 2026 9th Feb 26

Susan Klassen

Diana ace
Fabulous close up, wonderful details, textures and tones.
February 10th, 2026  
