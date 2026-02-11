Sign up
Previous
Photo 648
Wood Turned Tray
This is one of my husband’s word turned pieces that I use to display some of my sea glass and see shells.
11th February 2026
11th Feb 26
Susan Klassen
@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
Babs
ace
Your husband is very talented what a beautiful tray. The sea glass and shells look good too.
February 12th, 2026
Corinne
ace
Love this !
February 12th, 2026
eDorre
ace
So pretty
February 12th, 2026
Diana
ace
Beautiful display, your husband is very talented with wood.
February 12th, 2026
