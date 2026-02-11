Previous
Wood Turned Tray by dailypix
Wood Turned Tray

This is one of my husband’s word turned pieces that I use to display some of my sea glass and see shells.
11th February 2026 11th Feb 26

Susan Klassen

@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
Babs ace
Your husband is very talented what a beautiful tray. The sea glass and shells look good too.
February 12th, 2026  
Corinne ace
Love this !
February 12th, 2026  
eDorre ace
So pretty
February 12th, 2026  
Diana ace
Beautiful display, your husband is very talented with wood.
February 12th, 2026  
