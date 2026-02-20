Previous
The Atrium by dailypix
The Atrium

My husband has been at a conference in Nashville this week. He sent me this picture of the atrium which is beside the large conference hall where they were meeting. There is even koi fish in the water.
Susan Klassen

Jerzy ace
I bet it's warm and humid there to keep the plants so jungle like. Koi fish...bonus.
February 21st, 2026  
