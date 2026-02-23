Sign up
Previous
Photo 658
Boat Ride
This is another picture from my husband’s trip to Nashville. This is in the building the conference was he was attending was held in.
This boat takes people on a loop through the atrium for a small fee.
In yesterdays picture of the atrium you don’t see the full scale of the area.
23rd February 2026
23rd Feb 26
Susan Klassen
ace
@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
