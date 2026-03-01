Previous
Pattern by dailypix
Photo 666

Pattern

I noticed these patterns from the solar yard lights this evening. The patterns are on the soil and a rock beside the light.
1st March 2026 1st Mar 26

Susan Klassen

@dailypix
