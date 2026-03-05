Previous
They’re Back by dailypix
Photo 670

They’re Back

Since it’s been fairly warm once again, +15 Celsius today. I spotted several lady bugs in our backyard today. I’m pretty sure they hide in the leaves and mulch in the flower beds.
5th March 2026 5th Mar 26

Susan Klassen

ace
@dailypix
@dailypix
Babs ace
What a sweet find, I love ladybirds
March 6th, 2026  
