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Balancing Bird by dailypix
Photo 672

Balancing Bird

Saw this bird in the tree in the front yard.
7th March 2026 7th Mar 26

Susan Klassen

ace
@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
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