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Resting Duck by dailypix
Photo 673

Resting Duck

This is an older picture. I thought this looked peaceful and the duck looks relaxed.
8th March 2026 8th Mar 26

Susan Klassen

ace
@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
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