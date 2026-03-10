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Apple Pie by dailypix
Photo 675

Apple Pie

We made an apple pie. We used apples given to us by a friend and made our own crust. It was delicious. Next time we would make the top crust a bit thinner.
10th March 2026 10th Mar 26

Susan Klassen

ace
@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
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Barb ace
Lovely creation!
March 14th, 2026  
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