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Dried Flower Arrangement by dailypix
Photo 677

Dried Flower Arrangement

This is a dried flower arrangement in our living room in an antique metal container.
12th March 2026 12th Mar 26

Susan Klassen

ace
@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
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Barb ace
Beautiful!
March 14th, 2026  
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