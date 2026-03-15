Previous
Snow Heart by dailypix
Photo 680

Snow Heart

We had a bit of snow in our garden bed today so I made a heart shape in the snow. I thought why not.
15th March 2026 15th Mar 26

Susan Klassen

ace
@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
186% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact