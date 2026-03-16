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Homemade Pasta by dailypix
Photo 681

Homemade Pasta

We tried making some homemade pasta today. Fairly simple to make and tasted great.
16th March 2026 16th Mar 26

Susan Klassen

ace
@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
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Diana ace
Lovely shot and presentation.
March 18th, 2026  
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