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Happy St. Patrick’s Day! by dailypix
Photo 682

Happy St. Patrick’s Day!

Happy St. Patrick’s Day! These are sea glass shamrocks that I compiled.
17th March 2026 17th Mar 26

Susan Klassen

ace
@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
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Diana ace
Beautifully done Susan.
March 18th, 2026  
eDorre ace
How pretty. Thank you
March 18th, 2026  
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