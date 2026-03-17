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Photo 682
Happy St. Patrick’s Day!
Happy St. Patrick’s Day! These are sea glass shamrocks that I compiled.
17th March 2026
17th Mar 26
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Susan Klassen
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@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
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Diana
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Beautifully done Susan.
March 18th, 2026
eDorre
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How pretty. Thank you
March 18th, 2026
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