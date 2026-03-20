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Big Dipper by dailypix
Photo 685

Big Dipper

My husband took this photo of the Big Dipper from our backyard.
20th March 2026 20th Mar 26

Susan Klassen

ace
@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
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