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Find the Lady Bugs by dailypix
Photo 687

Find the Lady Bugs

Can you find the 4 ladybugs in this picture. Found lots in the yard today. They are getting ready to start eating the aphids they find.
22nd March 2026 22nd Mar 26

Susan Klassen

ace
@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
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