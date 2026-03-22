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Previous
Photo 687
Find the Lady Bugs
Can you find the 4 ladybugs in this picture. Found lots in the yard today. They are getting ready to start eating the aphids they find.
22nd March 2026
22nd Mar 26
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Susan Klassen
ace
@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
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Photo Details
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Album
2024-2026
Camera
iPhone 8 Plus
Taken
22nd March 2026 1:57pm
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