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Magnolia Flower by dailypix
Photo 688

Magnolia Flower

This is a picture from when we lived on the West Coast of Canada. Loved seeing the Magnolia flowers we don’t have them where we are living now.
23rd March 2026 23rd Mar 26

Susan Klassen

ace
@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
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