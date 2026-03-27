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Photo 692
Lunch with Friends
I enjoyed lunch with friends at a local tea house. First time I was there. Lots of neat items in the gift store and so many different teas you can purchase to take home as well. Great experience.
27th March 2026
27th Mar 26
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Susan Klassen
ace
@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
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bkb in the city
ace
Very nice collage
March 30th, 2026
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