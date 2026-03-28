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Birthday Fun by dailypix
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Birthday Fun

It was my birthday today and I was surprised by a lovely breakfast out by my mother-in-law (I had French toast with berries and whip cream). I also had pasta for supper and Black Forrest cake for dessert. So delicious.
28th March 2026 28th Mar 26

Susan Klassen

ace
@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
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bkb in the city ace
Happy Birthday
March 30th, 2026  
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