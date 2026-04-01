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Photo 697
Lighthouse Bookmark
Over the next few days I’ll be sharing a few of my person creations. This was a lighthouse bookmark. Created using a stamped image attached to layered card stock and colour was added with watercolour pencils.
1st April 2026
1st Apr 26
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Susan Klassen
ace
@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
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