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Cherub Card by dailypix
Photo 698

Cherub Card

This is blank greeting card. Made with a stamped cherub image with various papers and fibres added along with with a wired flower accent.
2nd April 2026 2nd Apr 26

Susan Klassen

ace
@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
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