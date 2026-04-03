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Butterfly Greeting Card by dailypix
Photo 699

Butterfly Greeting Card

This is another of my person creations. This is a blank butterfly greeting card that was stamped and embossed with gold colour accents on layered card stock.
3rd April 2026 3rd Apr 26

Susan Klassen

ace
@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
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