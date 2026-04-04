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Postcard Card by dailypix
Photo 700

Postcard Card

This was a postcard themed blank greeting card I made. Layered with vintage postage stamps, decorative papers, and card stock and a penny as an accent.
4th April 2026 4th Apr 26

Susan Klassen

ace
@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
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Barb ace
Love, love, love this one!
April 8th, 2026  
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