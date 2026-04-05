Previous
Next
Boy with his Puppies by dailypix
Photo 701

Boy with his Puppies

This is another blank greeting card I made. This was a stamp of a boy with his puppies. I added layered card stock and coloured the image with watercolour pencils.
5th April 2026 5th Apr 26

Susan Klassen

ace
@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
192% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Barb ace
An easy fav! Such a sweet image!
April 8th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact