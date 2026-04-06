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Sunflower Card by dailypix
Photo 702

Sunflower Card

Here is another blank greeting card I made. This was created with multiple stamped sunflower images added to layered card stock. Colour was added with watercolour pencils.
6th April 2026 6th Apr 26

Susan Klassen

ace
@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
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Barb ace
Very nice!
April 8th, 2026  
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