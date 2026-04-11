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Face in the Wood? by dailypix
Photo 707

Face in the Wood?

This was one of the pieces from the tree we cut down. We thought it looked like a face. What do you think.
11th April 2026 11th Apr 26

Susan Klassen

ace
@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
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Diana ace
Quite amazing, it does have the face of an animal.
April 13th, 2026  
Babs ace
Ha ha yes it has a smiley face
April 13th, 2026  
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