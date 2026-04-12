Previous
Shelf and Mirror Installed by dailypix
Photo 708

Shelf and Mirror Installed

Lots accomplished this week. Yesterday after a long wait we installed this wood shelf and mirror crafted by my husband. So happy to have them up.
12th April 2026 12th Apr 26

Susan Klassen

ace
@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
193% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

eDorre ace
Beautiful and lovely combination
April 13th, 2026  
Diana ace
How beautiful it is, quite a talented carpenter your hubby is.
April 13th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact