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Previous
Photo 708
Shelf and Mirror Installed
Lots accomplished this week. Yesterday after a long wait we installed this wood shelf and mirror crafted by my husband. So happy to have them up.
12th April 2026
12th Apr 26
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Susan Klassen
ace
@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
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eDorre
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Beautiful and lovely combination
April 13th, 2026
Diana
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How beautiful it is, quite a talented carpenter your hubby is.
April 13th, 2026
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