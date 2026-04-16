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Bella by dailypix
Photo 712

Bella

This robot is in a local restaurant, it brings the food to the table when it’s ready. The robot is called Bella.
16th April 2026 16th Apr 26

Susan Klassen

ace
@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
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