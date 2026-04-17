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Growing by dailypix
Photo 713

Growing

We have window panels overtop of the raised strawberry garden bed. It’s to protect from cooler temperatures at night. They are doing very well.
17th April 2026 17th Apr 26

Susan Klassen

ace
@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
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