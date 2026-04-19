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Previous
Photo 715
From a Flash Storm
We had a flash storm last week that brought some snow which started melting almost immediately. It froze overnight and left these icicles in the morning but they melted within an hour of me taking the photo.
19th April 2026
19th Apr 26
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Susan Klassen
ace
@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
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