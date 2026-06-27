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Trellis by dailypix
Photo 784

Trellis

My husband made this trellis for the raised garden bed for the peas to grow up on.
27th June 2026 27th Jun 26

Susan Klassen

@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
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