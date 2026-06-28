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Star Shaped Strawberry by dailypix
Photo 785

Star Shaped Strawberry

My husband spotted this star shaped strawberry in our garden. Pretty cool shape.
28th June 2026 28th Jun 26

Susan Klassen

@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
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Babs ace
How unusual
June 30th, 2026  
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