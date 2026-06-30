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Mountain View by dailypix
Photo 787

Mountain View

Lovely mountain view my husband took a picture of today.
30th June 2026 30th Jun 26

Susan Klassen

@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
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