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Horses by dailypix
Photo 788

Horses

Horses in the distance. My husband took this today.
1st July 2026 1st Jul 26

Susan Klassen

@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
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