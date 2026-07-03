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The River by dailypix
Photo 790

The River

We’ve had a lot of rain recently so the water level is high on the river.
3rd July 2026 3rd Jul 26

Susan Klassen

@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
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