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Early Morning View by dailypix
Photo 794

Early Morning View

Sat outside early this morning. It was just before sunrise. It’s amazing how there is still colour in the sky.
7th July 2026 7th Jul 26

Susan Klassen

@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
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