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Hollyhocks by dailypix
Photo 796

Hollyhocks

Our hollyhocks have started blooming. It came up on its own last year probably seeds blown over from our neighbour who has lots. It’s over 6 feet tall this year.
9th July 2026 9th Jul 26

Susan Klassen

@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
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