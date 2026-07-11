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Photo 798
Wildflower
This is some of the wildflowers coming up from where we planted some seeds last year. I like the colour.
11th July 2026
11th Jul 26
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Susan Klassen
@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
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2024-2026
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Barb
ace
I like the color, too! Very pretty purple!
July 17th, 2026
Susan Klassen
@bjywamer
Thank you Barb it’s pretty colour.
July 17th, 2026
Diana
ace
Lovely capture and colour.
July 17th, 2026
Susan Klassen
@ludwigsdiana
Thank you Diana. I like the colour too.
July 17th, 2026
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