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Hollyhocks in the Sun by dailypix
Photo 798

Hollyhocks in the Sun

The hollyhock flowers are doing so well. I really like the light colour of them. And this is just part of the plant it’s over 6 feet tall.
12th July 2026 12th Jul 26

Susan Klassen

@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
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amyK ace
Nicely sunny!
July 13th, 2026  
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