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First Clematis Flower by dailypix
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First Clematis Flower

This is our first clematis flower. I can see several more flowers are getting ready to open. Looking forward to that.
14th July 2026 14th Jul 26

Susan Klassen

@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
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