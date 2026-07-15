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Photo 802
Lily
Lilies are coming up in the front yard. Nice to see.
15th July 2026
15th Jul 26
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Susan Klassen
@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
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2024-2026
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eDorre
ace
So pretty. Love the color
July 17th, 2026
Susan Klassen
@edorreandresen
Thank you so much, so do I.
July 17th, 2026
Barb
ace
Just beautiful!
July 17th, 2026
Susan Klassen
@bjywamer
Thank you Barb it’s so nice to see things growing and blooming.
July 17th, 2026
Diana
ace
Beautiful focus and capture.
July 17th, 2026
Susan Klassen
@ludwigsdiana
Thank you so much Diana.
July 17th, 2026
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