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Lily by dailypix
Photo 802

Lily

Lilies are coming up in the front yard. Nice to see.
15th July 2026 15th Jul 26

Susan Klassen

@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
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Photo Details

eDorre ace
So pretty. Love the color
July 17th, 2026  
Susan Klassen
@edorreandresen Thank you so much, so do I.
July 17th, 2026  
Barb ace
Just beautiful!
July 17th, 2026  
Susan Klassen
@bjywamer Thank you Barb it’s so nice to see things growing and blooming.
July 17th, 2026  
Diana ace
Beautiful focus and capture.
July 17th, 2026  
Susan Klassen
@ludwigsdiana Thank you so much Diana.
July 17th, 2026  
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