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Previous
Photo 803
Poppy
Found another poppy growing in the yard. A lovely orange one.
16th July 2026
16th Jul 26
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Susan Klassen
@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
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2024-2026
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Barb
ace
Poppies are a favorite of mine but I've never successfully grown any so far... Love how vibrant this blossom is!
July 17th, 2026
Susan Klassen
@bjywamer
They are fortunately a perennial in the yard of the house we purchased in 2024. I’ve had trouble in the past with poppies too. So thankful they are growing.
July 17th, 2026
Diana
ace
Such a stunning bright colour.
July 17th, 2026
Susan Klassen
@ludwigsdiana
Thank you Diana I love the colour.
July 17th, 2026
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