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Poppy by dailypix
Photo 803

Poppy

Found another poppy growing in the yard. A lovely orange one.
16th July 2026 16th Jul 26

Susan Klassen

@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
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Barb ace
Poppies are a favorite of mine but I've never successfully grown any so far... Love how vibrant this blossom is!
July 17th, 2026  
Susan Klassen
@bjywamer They are fortunately a perennial in the yard of the house we purchased in 2024. I’ve had trouble in the past with poppies too. So thankful they are growing.
July 17th, 2026  
Diana ace
Such a stunning bright colour.
July 17th, 2026  
Susan Klassen
@ludwigsdiana Thank you Diana I love the colour.
July 17th, 2026  
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