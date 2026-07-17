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Previous
Photo 804
Roses
Enjoying the roses in our yard. Lovely cluster of blooms.
17th July 2026
17th Jul 26
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Susan Klassen
@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
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2024-2026
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roses
Babs
ace
They are gorgeous, what a beautiful colour
July 17th, 2026
Dorothy
ace
They don’t look real! Beautiful
July 18th, 2026
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