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Red Rose by dailypix
Photo 808

Red Rose

Picked this red rose from our flower garden to bring inside. Smells lovely too.
21st July 2026 21st Jul 26

Susan Klassen

@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
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