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Angus by dailypix
Photo 810

Angus

We have a friend and his dog staying with us for a bit. We gave his dog Angus one of Bailey’s old balls to play with. He loves it and has had so much fun.
23rd July 2026 23rd Jul 26

Susan Klassen

@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
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