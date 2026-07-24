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Bee on the Lavender by dailypix
Photo 811

Bee on the Lavender

Caught this bee on the lavender just before he flew away. Bee is a bit blurry but it was fun to see and watch the bee enjoying the lavender.
24th July 2026 24th Jul 26

Susan Klassen

@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
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