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Brandy Wine Tomato by dailypix
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Brandy Wine Tomato

Our brandy wine tomato plant seems to be doing well. They are a delicious tasting tomato. Trusting it continues to do well. It’s been quite hot weather wise for the last couple weeks so that should have helped the tomato plant.
28th July 2026 28th Jul 26

Susan Klassen

@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
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