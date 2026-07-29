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Dragonfly by dailypix
Photo 816

Dragonfly

This morning as I went to close the window we had open overnight, I spotted this large dragonfly on the window screen. It was about 3 inches long. If you zoom in you can see it a bit better. It did eventually fly away.
29th July 2026 29th Jul 26

Susan Klassen

@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
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Sue Cooper ace
Wow! Impressive! Fav.
July 30th, 2026  
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